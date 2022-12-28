Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up about 2.4% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 9.3% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Brunswick by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 534,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 105,663 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 667,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

