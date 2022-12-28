Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

