Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.