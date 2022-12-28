Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average of $288.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

