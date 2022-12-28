Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 5.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 83.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 447,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,953,000 after buying an additional 203,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock worth $27,705,963. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

