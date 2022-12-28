Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,697 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.06) to GBX 500 ($6.03) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

