Rockland Trust Co. Invests $248,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of COF opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

