Rockland Trust Co. Sells 314 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.20 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

