Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 101.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.40 ($1.22).
RR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
LON:RR opened at GBX 91.68 ($1.11) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,584.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
