Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 101.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.40 ($1.22).

RR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

LON:RR opened at GBX 91.68 ($1.11) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,584.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,042.07). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £1,819.02 ($2,195.29). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,042.07). Insiders have purchased 73,552 shares of company stock worth $6,166,927 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.