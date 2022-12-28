Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

ROST stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.