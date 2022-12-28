Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of RCL opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.