Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Decreased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

