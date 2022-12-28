RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

