RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Invests $309,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.65. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

