S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.9 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.