S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.