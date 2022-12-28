S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.