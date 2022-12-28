S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,065,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

