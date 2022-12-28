S.A. Mason LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

