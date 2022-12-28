S.A. Mason LLC Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.18. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

