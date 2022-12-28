S.A. Mason LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

