S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

