Sampo Oyj Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sampo Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sampo Oyj’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $26.28 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

