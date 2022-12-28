SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on SAP in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at €97.24 ($103.45) on Monday. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a twelve month high of €125.40 ($133.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

