Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

