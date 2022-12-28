Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after buying an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after buying an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.