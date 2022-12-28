Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $64.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCOTF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Scout24 from €57.00 ($60.64) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scout24 from €62.00 ($65.96) to €64.00 ($68.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scout24 from €69.00 ($73.40) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scout24 from €73.00 ($77.66) to €75.00 ($79.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

