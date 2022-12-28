SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 293,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,185,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,129,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

SEIC opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.