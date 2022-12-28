SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $26.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.4 %

S stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock worth $13,039,871. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

