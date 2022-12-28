SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $26.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
SentinelOne Stock Down 1.4 %
S stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,421.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock worth $13,039,871. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.