Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 413,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

