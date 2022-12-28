Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.59) to GBX 2,750 ($33.19) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,680 ($32.34) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.