Sfmg LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 228.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Nasdaq by 89.0% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 130,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 192.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

