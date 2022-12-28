Sfmg LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.15 and its 200-day moving average is $501.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

