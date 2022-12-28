ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 930.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 375.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $209.05 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.83.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total transaction of $801,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.