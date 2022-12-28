Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

