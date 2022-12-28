Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Shopify were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $143.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

