Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,384,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,030,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $114.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

