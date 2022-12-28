Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $436.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.58 and its 200 day moving average is $367.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

