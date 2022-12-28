Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 72,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 128,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

