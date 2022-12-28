Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 73,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

