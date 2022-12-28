Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after buying an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after buying an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

