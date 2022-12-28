Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.