Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

AVGO opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

