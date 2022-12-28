Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

