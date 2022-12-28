Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires Shares of 20,276 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 38,658 shares of company stock valued at $501,002 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.37%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
