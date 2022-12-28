Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

