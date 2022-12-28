Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

