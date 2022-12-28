Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 503 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 519,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

