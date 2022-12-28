Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
IEI stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.