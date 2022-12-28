Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

