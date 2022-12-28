Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $79,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

