Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Kroger were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

